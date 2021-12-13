The National Memo Logo

Supreme Court Spurns Religious Challenge To New York Vaccine Mandate

(Reuters) - The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday rejected a challenge to New York's refusal to allow religious exemptions to its mandate that certain healthcare workers in the state be vaccinated against COVID-19.

Acting in two cases, the justices denied emergency requests for an injunction requiring the state to allow religious exemptions while litigation over the mandate's legality continues in lower courts.

Conservative Justices Clarence Thomas, Samuel Alito and Neil Gorsuch said they would have granted the injunction.

(Reporting by Andrew Chung in New York; Editing by Will Dunham)

