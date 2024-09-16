'Smallest Man Who Ever Lived': Trump Slammed Over Raging Taylor Swift Post
Donald Trump took to his social media platform, Truth Social, on Sunday to declare he hates Taylor Swift, five days after the global popstar endorsed his opponent, Kamala Harris.
"I HATE TAYLOR SWIFT!" the 2024 GOP nominee wrote.
Former US Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) replied: "Says the smallest man who ever lived."
Former right-wing operative Matthew Sheffield replied: Trump's brain is so broken that he's just now getting upset that Taylor Swift endorsed Kamala Harris."
Politico's Kyle Cheney sarcastically replied: "The youth strategy."
The View co-host Ana Navarro-Cárdenas wrote: "Donald Trump has lost what little sanity he had left. Taylor Swift broke him."
Colorado Sun columnist Craig Silverman replied: "There is no way anybody (Trump) choosing to hit send on his 'I HATE TAYLOR SWIFT!' post should have the power to press the button on our nuclear weapons."
Political analyst Bakari Swift commented: "This is dangerous. Trump knows his words matter and he does not care. He knows threats etc will come her way."
When Swift announced her endorsement for Harris on Tuesday via Instagram, she wrote: "I’m voting for @kamalaharris because she fights for the rights and causes I believe need a warrior to champion them. I think she is a steady-handed, gifted leader and I believe we can accomplish so much more in this country if we are led by calm and not chaos."
Reprinted with permission from Alternet.