Liz Cheney Smacks Down Speaker Johnson's Excuses For Trump
Former Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) and her father, former Vice President Dick Cheney, are among the many right-wing conservatives who are supporting Democratic Vice President Kamala Harris in the United States' 2024 presidential election — a group that also includes former Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-IL), former Mike Pence national security aide Olivia Troye, and former Trump White House Press Secretary Stephanie Grisham, among others. Liz Cheney has even spoken at some of Harris' campaign rallies.
Meanwhile, House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-LA), once a Liz Cheney ally, remains a staunch Donald Trump supporter. Johnson has said that he and Liz Cheney have "agreed to disagree" over whether or not Trump is a threat to democracy. But according to Axios reporter Juliegrace Brufke, Johnson and the former congresswoman recently "engaged in a tense text exchange."
Brufke, in an article published on October 21, explained, "Cheney disputed Johnson's characterization of the exchange, telling Axios that she and the speaker 'used to be friends, but we did not 'agree to disagree.' Zoom in: Johnson said he had not spoken to Cheney in a 'very long time,' but decided to text her after 'she said some very uncharitable things.'"
Former Rep. Cheney, during an NBC News appearance on October 13, warned, "I do not have faith that Mike Johnson will fulfill his constitutional obligation."
Unlike many other far-right MAGA Republicans, Johnson is not known for inflammatory rhetoric and has a reputation for being polite to political opponents — at least publicly. And he has sometimes been described as soft-spoken.
Johnson told Axioshe was "disappointed" that Liz Cheney chose to "make things personal, because I've not done that."
The House Speaker added, "We had a little debate in conversation, on text message, back and forth and agreed to disagree."
But the arch-conservative Liz Cheney told Axios, "Had Mike been acting as a lawyer representing Trump, he would have been sanctioned, disbarred or indicted for taking those positions — just as several Trump lawyers were. The courts, including several conservative judges appointed by Trump, rejected each legal argument Mike makes. Mike does not have constitutional authority to overrule the courts. Ignoring those rulings is tyranny Trump's own White House lawyers testified against him."
The former Wyoming congresswoman continued, "Trump's campaign lawyers testified against him. Trump's Justice Department officials testified against him. So did his VP. If Trump is somehow elected, neither Mike nor anyone else will be able to control him."
Read Axios' full article at this link.
Reprinted with permission from Alternet.
- 'The Apprentice' Producer Regrets Helping To Create 'Monster' Trump ›
- Speaker Johnson Confronted On CNN For Evading Trump's Latest Vulgarity ›
- Fascism Lite? Trump Regime May Use 'Bureaucratic Bullying' Against Critics ›
- 'Smallest Man Who Ever Lived': Trump Slammed Over Raging Taylor Swift Post ›
- Witness Says Trump Watched DC Riots On TV, Ignored Pleas To Intervene ›