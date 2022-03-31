The National Memo Logo

Endorse This: MSNBC Supercut Highlights Cruz's January 6 Hypocrisy (VIDEO)

Senator Ted Cruz

www.gannett-cdn.com

Republican Senator Ted Cruz has proven time and again that he's a feckless partisan hack. He shamelessly cosplays as a salt of the earth, working folks conservative when in realty he's a Princeton and Harvard-schooled elitist. Now he's arguing that “Democrats don’t believe in democracy."

Cruz's mammoth hypocrisy is highlighted in a new supercut that offers a blistering comparison of his remarks following the 2020 presidential election compared to now. MSNBC’s Mehdi Hasan released the video, featuring Cruz's contradictory remarks days before the insurrection on the U.S. Capitol. He pretends to be on the side of democracy when he and his cultist party are blatantly destroying it.

Watch:

Michael Hayne is a comedian, writer, voice artist, podcaster, and impressionist. Follow his work on Facebook and TikTok

ted cruz

