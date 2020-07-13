Smart. Sharp. Funny. Fearless.

'Horrifying': Sen. Cruz Flew Without Mask From Houston To Dallas

Sen. Ted Cruz in Houston Airport before boarding Dallas flight on July 12

Reprinted with permission from AlterNet

Although Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has recently encouraged mask wearing in response to the coronavirus pandemic, some far-right Republicans are still reluctant to wear face masks in public. Sen. Ted Cruz of Texas, according to AmericaBlog reporter John Aravosis, wasn't wearing a mask at all during an American Airlines flight from Houston to Dallas on Sunday, July 12 — which is a violation of the airline's rules.

Aravosis tweeted, "I just confirmed that Ted Cruz went the entire one-hour-eight-minute flight from Houston to Dallas and never put on his mask. So he wasn't just drinking coffee for a minute."

Cruz' defenders have argued that the senator was photographed on the flight when he was drinking coffee. But Twitter user @hossehenad explained, "For those trying to argue that he was drinking, it's not hard to have a mask on and undo one side to take a sip then put it back on. Most people take their time drinking coffee."

Texas is among the Sun Belt states that is suffering a troubling surge in COVID-19 infections, and Cruz is being lambasted on social media for not wearing a mask during the flight. Marc Perrone, president of the United Food and Commercial Workers International Union, tweeted, "Horrifying disregard of the lives of others by both Texas US Senator Ted Cruz and @AmericanAir."



#EndorseThis: #RichMitch Gets The Lincoln Project Treatment In New Video Ad

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell

screenshot from #RichMitch

Nobody knows more about "Moscow Mitch" McConnell than the team at the Lincoln Project. In another life those hard-ass Never-Trump Republicans (and former Republicans) might well have worked for Sen. McConnell (R-KY), the Senate Majority Leader.

Unfortunately for ol' Mitch, he's up for re-election this cycle -- and his servile antics on behalf of Trump have drawn the ire of the Lincoln Project. Which is they produced this rather unsparing assessment of his entire political career and what he has (and hasn't) done for his benighted home state. As many have noted, this group of political consultants doesn't play nice. And they know who McConnell really is.

It's just about as brutal as he deserves, bless his heart.


