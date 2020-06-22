#EndorseThis: Ted Lieu Trolls Trump In 15 Seconds Or Less
June 22 | 2020
With the help of his children, Rep. Ted Lieu (D-CA) has released one of the simplest, funniest, and shortest campaign ads ever. Is video of the Congressman drinking a glass of water really campaign advertising? You'll have to decide, but this pithy video surely confirms Lieu's reputation as one of Donald Trump's sharpest critics. Now we know he's a funny guy, too.
This is trolling as performance art. Enjoy.
