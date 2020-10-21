Tiffany Trump Torched For ‘Beyond Pathetic’ LGBTQ Campaign Event
Reprinted with permission from Alternet
Tiffany Trump, the First Family's youngest daughter, is being highly criticized after headlining a disastrous and offensive "LGBTQ pride" campaign event for her father, in which she left out the "T" – for the transgender community – upon hitting the stage and garbling what should have been a simple "LGBTQIA."
Tiffany also immediately told the presumably LGBTQ Republicans at the sparsely-attended event her father used to support them, but stopped after entering politics.
"Prior to politics, he supported gays, lesbians, the LGBQI – IA plus community, OK?" Tiffany Trump admitted.
Unsurprisingly, the announcement didn't even mention it was an LGBTQ event.
The more you see, the worse it gets 🙈🙉🙊 https://t.co/4yTi8FXw5i— ☇RiotWomenn☇ (@☇RiotWomenn☇)1603155624.0
President Donald Trump is the most anti-LGBTQ president in modern American history. Directly and indirectly he has attacked the LGBTQ community, through rescinding President Barack Obama's executive orders protecting LGBTQ people, by banning transgender Americans from serving in the U.S. Military, by attacking ObamaCare, by installing far right wing anti-LGBTQ judges at every level of the federal judiciary, by empowering the religious right, by creating anti-LGBTQ offices within federal agencies, by enabling and supporting white supremacists, white nationalists, and other domestic terrorists, and more.
On social media Tiffany Trump was roundly excoriated – take a look:
1. He reversed Obama's trans protections in schools. 2. He banned transgender service members. 3. He banned homel… https://t.co/lBWJ8lmQnK— Keith Boykin (@Keith Boykin)1603199240.0
She deliberately says “L-G-B-Q”. .@TiffanyATrump Sweetie, trans people are here to stay, we’re leading this moveme… https://t.co/oE2g1kruFR— Charlotte Clymer 🏳️🌈 (@Charlotte Clymer 🏳️🌈)1603162417.0
@morethanmySLE There are around 10 people in the room! 😂 BTW, he doesn't represent me either.— Resist Now (@Resist Now)1603198581.0