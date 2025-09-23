Blustering Homan Blurts Weak Response To Bribe Allegation On Fox News
Tom Homan, President Donald Trump's "border czar," is now addressing allegations that he accepted a $50,000 bribe from undercover FBI agents during a 2024 sting operation. In an interview on Fox News on Monday, Homan responded to the accusation by telling host Laura Ingraham, "I did nothing criminal or illegal."
On Saturday, MSNBC reported that agents posing as business executives allegedly offered Homan cash in exchange for promises to help secure government contracts related to immigration enforcement. The alleged transaction was reportedly recorded on video and audio. At the time, Homan was not serving in any official government capacity.
The Justice Department, under the Trump administration, initiated an investigation into the matter. However, the probe was closed earlier this year.
FBI Director Kash Patel and Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche stated that no credible evidence of criminal wrongdoing was found.
The White House has strongly defended Homan, with Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt stating that Trump has "complete confidence" in him and emphasized that he "did absolutely nothing wrong."
Leavitt characterized the investigation as politically motivated and part of an effort to "entrap one of the president's top allies."
Meanwhile, Homan's response to the accusation during the Fox interview led to strong reactions on social media, with many noting he didn't deny the allegation.
Rep. Seth Magaziner (D-RI) wrote on the social platform X: "So ... did he take $50,000 in a paper bag from an undercover FBI agent on camera(!) or didn’t he?"
Reporter Paul Blest wrote: "Should be pretty easy to clear this up by releasing the tape."
CNN analyst Juliette Kayyem wrote: "Not a denial."
Scott Lincicome, Cato Institute's vice president, reacted to Homan's remarks and wrote: "One of the things you learn as a junior lawyer is how to spot 'weasel words' in public statements/submissions. Once you hear/read a million of them, they basically reveal themselves. Anyway, just thought I'd mention that experience for absolutely no reason at all."
New York Times reporter Glenn Thrush wrote: "Doesn’t directly (or indirectly) address report he took $50k in a Cava bag — Says it’s a hit job w/o explanation — complains about how little $ he’s making at ICE compared with what he made as a consultant — Ingraham asks no follow ups."
Reprinted with permission from Alternet.
