'Border Czar' Homan Says ICE Killings Of Civilians Were Not Mistakes
President Donald Trump’s “border czar” Tom Homan is shamelessly defending the latest killings carried out by immigration agents, saying that those who were killed deserved it.
Homan, who appeared angry at being asked questions about these killings, blamed people who criticize Immigration and Customs Enforcement for the executions, saying that their rhetoric about wanting to abolish the agency somehow “emboldened” the victims to not comply with agents’ demands.
“You can attack the men and women of ICE all you want. It comes down to one simple fact: these people failed to comply with law enforcement,” Homan said Monday. “All they had to do was simply comply with law enforcement.”
He concluded, “If they did, they’d be alive today.”
Aaron Rupar (@atrupar.com) bsky.app
Homan: "All the mistakes they say happened in Minnesota -- the mistakes them claim in Minnesota, a lot of them I don't think were mistakes."
This revisionist history is truly disturbing.
First, many of the people who were killed were complying with immigration agents’ demands—or at least trying to, despite getting conflicting orders from the unqualified maniacs who have been hired to carry out Trump’s racist and cruel mass deportation efforts.
Alex Pretti, the ICU nurse who was shot and killed in Minneapolis in January, was not even engaging with agents when he was executed. And that same month, Renee Good was given conflicting orders while observing immigration raids in Minneapolis before an agent shot her in the head.
And 25-year-old Johan Sebastián Durán Guerrero was heard saying “I tried to stop” before he was shot to death in Maine last week.
Homan’s disturbing victim blaming was made even worse when he said that some of the killings in Minnesota weren’t mistakes.
“All the mistakes they say happened in Minnesota—the mistakes they claim in Minnesota—a lot of them were, I don’t think, mistakes,” Homan said, stumbling over his words.
Aaron Rupar (@atrupar.com) bsky.app
Homan: "All the mistakes they say happened in Minnesota -- the mistakes them claim in Minnesota, a lot of them I don't think were mistakes."
He then tried to blame Democrats for ICE agents refusing to wear body cameras—footage from which would likely prove that the Trump administration has been lying about these killings—even though ICE was given tens of millions of dollars to purchase the devices.
Homan’s despicable comments will likely be used against Republicans in the midterms.
GOP Sen. Susan Collins of Maine, for example, will likely have to answer questions about whether she thinks Guerrero would still be alive today if he complied with agents or if his death was a mistake.
Ultimately, polls show that voters disapprove of ICE’s conduct, with a majority now in favor of abolishing the agency altogether.
And Homan’s latest atrocious comments are unlikely to change voters’ minds.
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