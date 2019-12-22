fbpx

Type to search

Support our Journalism
Smart. Sharp. Funny. Fearless.
Sunday, December 22, 2019

Top Trump Adviser Admits GOP ‘Traditionally’ Suppresses Votes

Headlines Newsletter Republicans Voting Rights

Top Trump Adviser Admits GOP ‘Traditionally’ Suppresses Votes

David Badash December 22, 2019
Share
Donald Trump, Justin Clark

Reprinted with permission from Alternet

A bombshell audio recording reveals a top Trump campaign official admitting that the Republican Party regularly suppressES the vote and he is promising a much more aggressive and “better-funded” program for the 2020 election after relaxed Election Day rules.

“Traditionally it’s always been Republicans suppressing votes in places,” the senior political adviser and senior counsel to the Trump re-election campaign, Justin Clark, says in the audio, according to the Associated Press. “Let’s start protecting our voters. We know where they are. … Let’s start playing offense a little bit. That’s what you’re going to see in 2020. It’s going to be a much bigger program, a much more aggressive program, a much better-funded program.”

Clark, who made the remarks during an event with influential Republicans, “said he was referring to false accusations that the GOP engages in voter suppression,” the AP notes.

“Neither I nor anyone I know or work with would condone anyone’s vote being threatened or diluted and our efforts will be focused on preventing just that,” Clark said.

The audio offers other insights.

“We were able to change state party rules in 37 states around the country that are not only streamline [sic] the process but really beneficial to the President,” Clark says (below).

Former Georgia House Minority Leader Stacey Abrams, who lost her gubernatorial election campaign by 50,000 votes after the Georgia Secretary of State, her opponent, kicked 670,000 voters off the rolls, weighs in:

Clark’s remarks begin at the 5:00 minute mark. At the 7:30 mark Clark begins to brag about how they have been able to change state rules to make them better for President Trump.

Listen:

Tags:
Previous Article
Next Article

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Next Up

Fox News Judge: Why Trump Must Be Impeached
Judge Andrew Napolitano December 22, 2019
About The National Memo

The National Memo is a political newsletter and website that combines the spirit of investigative journalism with new technology and ideas. We cover campaigns, elections, the White House, Congress, and the world with a fresh outlook. Our own journalism — as well as our selections of the smartest stories available every day — reflects a clear and strong perspective, without the kind of propaganda, ultra-partisanship and overwrought ideology that burden so much of our political discourse.

Created By 3DGeeks Web Solution ©All rights reserved.