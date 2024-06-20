'When I Lost The Election': Author Reveals Key Admission From Trump Interview
Former President Donald Trump has long pushed what has become known as the "Big Lie" that President Joe Biden did not actually win the 2020 election — he did.
The lie is what stoked the January 6, 2021 attack on the US Capitol, and it's what has landed the ex-president in legal trouble with Department of Justice special counsel Jack Smith and Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis.
Although Trump and many of his MAGA allies still push the same claim today, Vanity Fair co-Editor-in-Chief and author Ramin Setoodeh revealed on Wednesday that the former president does, in fact, know that he lost to Biden.
During an interview with MSNBC's Nicolle Wallace, the Apprentice in Wonderland: How Donald Trump and Mark Burnett Took America Through the Looking Glass author shared a glimpse into one of his many conversations with Trump.
"He slips," Wallace said to Setoodeh. "You talk about the mask coming off moment, when [Trump] told you that he lost."
The award-winning journalist replied, "He does. In one of our conversations we were watching clips of The Apprentice, and I showed him a clip of Geraldo Rivera, who was a contestant. And he got worked up over their falling out and the feud that they had, and he said 'when I lost the election.'
And that was a really revealing moment to me and proved something I'd been thinking about, is Donald Trump is playing a character. He's a reality show character that projects this image that people want to see. And I think truthfully, if we were able to get inside of his head and find the truth, he would admit that he lost the election, because he said it to me."
Watch the video below or at this link.
Reprinted with permission from Alternet.