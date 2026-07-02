Awash In Corruption, Trump Insists He Has No Idea How Family Glommed Billions
President Donald Trump is downplaying the more than 235 percent increase in his annual income since his second term began, a clear attempt to obscure the pattern of corruption among his administration.
According to newly released financial disclosures, Trump reported $622 million in revenue in 2024. That jumped to more than $2.2 billion last year.
But when he was asked about the massive increase, Trump said he had nothing to do with it.
“Well, I’ve made a lot of money before I became president, and they invest my money, and I don’t talk to them. I never—I don’t even speak to them,” he said.
Trump’s argument doesn’t quite pass the smell test.
Most of Trump’s money comes from the financial stake he has in various cryptocurrency holdings—specifically World Liberty Financial, which is owned and operated by the Trump family.
Through World Liberty, multiple entities have sought to curry favor and buy influence with Trump. For example, before his second term began, the United Arab Emirates invested $500 million in World Liberty. Then, soon after he took office, the UAE was given access to new artificial intelligence technology.
Eric and Donald Trump Jr. have also been negotiating deals and raking in money through World Liberty, even as the rest of the crypto industry has seen a downturn. What does World Liberty have that those other companies don’t? The president.
Trump tried to attribute his windfall to the general rise of the stock market since he retook office. But the Dow Jones Industrial Average is up 20 percent and the S&P 500 is up about 27 percent in the same period that Trump brought in his 235 percent gains.
Corruption and grift have been a hallmark of Trump’s presidency, with the open exchange of money, gifts, and favors for access and power.
According to the Center for American Progress, Trump and his family have received more than $2.6 billion in cash and gifts since January, while the public has been in the dark about what was traded away.
Meanwhile, Trump has presided over economic crises—including rising gas prices due to his war in Iran and increased costs for basic goods thanks to his tariffs. Despite this, Trump consistently calls affordability a “hoax.”
Sure, it’s a hoax—when you’re making billions off the presidency.
Reprinted with permission from Daily Kos
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