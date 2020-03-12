fbpx ');*/ /*jQuery("#postgridID").addClass("second"); jQuery("#content-wrapper #page-wrapper .tt-content .vc_row .tt-slider-content #postgridID").before(''); */ });

Thursday, March 12, 2020

Trump Announces Europe Travel Suspension In Oval Office Address

National Memo March 12, 2020
On Wednesday evening President Trump announced a suspension of travel from Europe to the United States for the next 30 days in an attempt to halt the spread of coronavirus.

Addressing the nation from the Oval Office, Trump spoke of the “foreign virus,” and charged the European Union has “failed to take the same precautions” implemented by the U.S. to defend against the pandemic. For now, the United Kingdom will be exempted the continental travel restrictions. 

Trump also promised that he will “soon be taking an emergency action” to provide $50 billion in financial support to small businesses and individuals affected by economic disruption.

Previously Trump has suggested that he might seek a payroll tax cut, an extension of paid sick leave, deferment of 2019 tax payments and additional economic relief measures.

Trump didn’t mention the shortage of coronavirus tests.

Within hours of Trump’s speech, House Democrats led by Speaker Nancy Pelosi introduced their own emergency coronavirus legislation, which calls for billions of dollars to support paid sick leave, widespread free testing, food aid, and unemployment insurance. The House is expected to vote Thursday on the sweeping package,

