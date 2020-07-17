Smart. Sharp. Funny. Fearless.

Jeff Danziger lives in New York City. He is represented by CWS Syndicate and the Washington Post Writers Group. He is the recipient of the Herblock Prize and the Thomas Nast (Landau) Prize. He served in the US Army in Vietnam and was awarded the Bronze Star and the Air Medal. He has published eleven books of cartoons and one novel. Visit him at DanzigerCartoons.

#EndorseThis: Sarah Cooper Transmutes Trump Babble Into Performance Art

Sarah Cooper

Only Sarah Cooper could transform Trump's latest dumpster-fire press conference into a piece of hilarious performance art. She takes a snippet of his ramblings – on immigration policy – and finds the deeper truth within the lies.

"Who knows what happened to them?" he mutters. "But it wasn't good." He's trying to defame Joe Biden (and Barack Obama), but he's really talking about himself.

Click for cackles.

