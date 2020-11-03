Smart. Sharp. Funny. Fearless.

Monday, December 09, 2019 {{ new Date().getDay() }}

Home
The stories you want. The opinions that matter.

Sign up for our Daily Newsletter and never miss a story.

No, thanks

Trump Campaign Again Leaves Supporters Cold And Stranded

@alexvhenderson
Screenshot from Nov. 2, 2020 The Sun/ Youtube

Reprinted with permission from Alternet

President Donald Trump's niece, Mary Trump, has slammed her uncle for using his supporters "as props" at his recent MAGA rallies — arguing that he couldn't care less about exposing them to COVID-19 or leaving them stranded in harsh weather conditions for hours. Trump supporters have recently been left stranded at MAGA events in Nebraska and Pennsylvania — and the same thing just happened again in Rome, Georgia.

Daily Beast reporter Jamie Ross notes, "Last week, several Trump supporters were hospitalized after being stranded in freezing temperatures in Nebraska for hours after the president jetted away from a campaign rally on Air Force One. The exact same thing happened after a Saturday night Trump event in Pennsylvania. Unbelievably, the campaign still hasn't learned from its mistakes."

NBC News' Julie Tsirkin tweeted video of the stranded Trump supporters in Georgia, posting, "Hours after the President departed for Florida, this was the scene in Georgia as people were left for hours waiting for buses to take them to their cars."

The temperatures in Georgia weren't as cold as the temperatures that stranded Trump supporters endured in Nebraska, but they were cold enough: around 46F/7C. And Ross notes that they were left stranded "for hours" because of what "appeared to be an issue with transporting people back to their parked cars."

From Your Site Articles
Related Articles Around the Web
trump rallies
Know First.
The stories you want. The opinions that matter. Delivered to your inbox every morning.

Trump Attacks Lady Gaga, Bemoans Weather In Pre-Election Twitter Spew

Lady Gaga campaigning for Biden

Screenshot from Nov. 2, 2020 LadyGagaNow/ Youtube

Donald Trump and his campaign have been delivering a scattershot and bizarre closing pitch to voters in the hours leading up to the election — essentially throwing spaghetti at the wall in the hopes that Trump can juice Election Day turnout and somehow pull out a win after all of the ballots are cast on Tuesday.

Over the weekend, Trump and his campaign painted pop icon Lady Gaga — who announced she will campaign for Joe Biden in Pennsylvania on Monday — as an "anti-fracking activist."

Keep reading... Show less
lady gaga