Smart. Sharp. Funny. Fearless.

Monday, December 09, 2019 {{ new Date().getDay() }}

Home
The stories you want. The opinions that matter.

Sign up for our Daily Newsletter and never miss a story.

No, thanks

Trump Campaign Again Promotes Anti-Semitic Imagery

@ProvencherDonna

Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont

Photo by jeffgauthier99

A new Trump campaign ad portraying Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders as Joe Biden's puppet master is the latest in a long pattern of anti-Semitic dog whistles by the White House occupant.

Sponsored by the Trump Make America Great Again committee, the ad features a puppet sporting the Democratic presidential nominee's face being controlled by Sanders, who is Jewish.

Trump's 2020 deputy national press secretary Samantha Zager confirmed that the image is part of a Trump Facebook campaign. The Trump team is also running two similar ads featuring former President Barack Obama and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi as Biden puppet masters.

Facebook screenshot

Bend the Arc, a Jewish group, tweeted Tuesday, "There's a long, dangerous history of Jews being scapegoated as all-powerful puppet masters. Trump is using this antisemitic lie to spread fear and division."

This "puppet master" imagery was a favorite trope among Nazi propagandists. A 1941 anti-Jewish poster housed at the U.S. Holocaust Memorial Museum features a Jewish puppeteer operating Stalin and Churchill marionettes. A 1942 cartoon in a German magazine depicts a Jewish puppet master manipulating Roosevelt and Churchill puppets.

This isn't the first time Trump and his associates have come under fire for anti-Semitism.

During the 2016 election, Trump tweeted an image, later deleted, depicting then-rival Hillary Clinton next to what appeared to be a Star of David, set against a background of cash. According to the Associated Press, the original image seems to have appeared a few days earlier on a neo-Nazi internet message board.

The Trump campaign's final ad in that election was a video in which photos of Lloyd Blankfein, Janet Yellen, and George Soros — all Jewish — appeared with a voiceover by Trump warning of "global special interest" groups. The term "globalist" is often used as an anti-Semitic slur.

In 2017, Trump appointed Sebastian Gorka as a counterterrorism adviser. Gorka sparked controversy with his decision to attend Trump's Inaugural Ball in January wearing an honorary medal of a Hungarian nationalist organization with alleged Nazi ties. Gorka has repeatedly claimed he has zero connection to the group but wears the medal to honor his late father.

The same month, the administration made one glaring oversight in its statement on International Holocaust Remembrance Day: It failed to mention Jews.

In August 2017, Trump famously called attendees at a white supremacist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia, which later turned violent and resulted in the death of one counterprotester, "very fine people." Rally-goers held tiki-torchers and chanted "You will not replace us" and "Jews will not replace us."

That same year, many human rights groups expressed concern that then-Secretary of State Rex Tillerson would abolish the office of Special Envoy to Monitor and Combat Anti-Semitism due to budget cuts. While Tillerson ultimately left the position intact, it remained unfilled until early 2019.

When a would-be attacker planted a pipe bomb in Soros's mailbox in October 2018, the Trump administration stoked the flames by repeatedly implying a caravan of migrants from Central America was funded by the Jewish billionaire. There was zero truth to the claim.

That same month, 11 were killed in a mass shooting at Tree of Life synagogue in Pittsburgh. The gunman in that attack had reportedly yelled "All Jews must die" during the shooting and was later found to have posted several antisemitic conspiracy theories about Soros online.

More recently, in 2019, Trump remarked that Jews who vote Democrat either lack knowledge or exhibit "great disloyalty," playing on centuries-old tropes of Jews as an ethno-national group whose ties to Israel make them disloyal to their own nation.

In August 2019, Trump also referred to Jews in real estate as "brutal killers" during a speech to the Israeli American Council.

Perhaps most tellingly, Trump was endorsed in 2016 by former Ku Klux Klan grand wizard David Duke. His only response was that he knew nothing about David Duke.

Duke again endorsed Trump in 2020, tweeting in July that Trump is "the only way to stop the commie Bolsheviks."

Published with permission of The American Independent Foundation.

From Your Site Articles
Related Articles Around the Web
Trump campaign 2020
Know First.
The stories you want. The opinions that matter. Delivered to your inbox every morning.

Romney Slams GOP Senate Probe Of Biden As 'Not The Legitimate Role Of Government'

@alexvhenderson

Sen. Mitt Romney


Reprinted with permission from Alternet

Never Trump conservatives have been praising Sen. Mitt Romney of Utah as one of the few Republicans in Congress who is willing to stand up to President Donald Trump, and now, Romney is speaking out against a GOP investigation of former Vice President Joe Biden's son, Hunter Biden, and his ties to the Ukrainian energy company Burisma.

Republican Sen. Ron Johnson, chairman of the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee, has said that the Committee will issue a report on Hunter Biden's activities in Ukraine before the presidential election on November 3. Many Trump allies have promoted the debunked conspiracy theory that it was Ukraine — not the Russian government, President Vladimir Putin and the Kremlin — that interfered in 2016's presidential election, and that Ukraine interfered to help Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton. And Trump supporters are hoping that the Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs report will be some type of "October surprise" that benefits Trump in the 2020 presidential election.

But Romney — the lone GOP senator who voted "guilty" on one of two articles of impeachment that Trump faced in a U.S. Senate trial earlier this year — considers the investigation of Hunter Biden and his connection to Burisma a huge waste of taxpayers' money. Romney, according to the Associated Press, spoke out during a Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee meeting on Wednesday, September 16 — saying that from the "outset," the investigation "had the earmarks of a political exercise."

"Obviously, it is the province of campaigns and political parties' opposition research, the media, to carry out political endeavors — to learn about or dust up one's opponent," Romney told fellow U.S. senators. "But it's not the legitimate role of government or Congress, or for taxpayer expense, to be used in an effort to damage political opponents."

Andrew Yates, a spokesman for Joe Biden, denounced the Hunter Biden/Burisma probe as "disgraceful" in an official statement. And two Democratic senators, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and Sen. Ron Wyden of Oregon called for "the cessation of any Senate investigation or activity that allows Congress to act as a conduit for Russian disinformation" in a resolution.

AP reporter Mary Clare Jalonick notes, "There is no evidence of wrongdoing by the Bidens, and Hunter Biden has denied using his influence with his father to aid Burisma."

Romney's willingness to vote "guilty" on an article of impeachment against Trump has been applauded by Democrats as well as Never Trump conservatives, but it has made him the least popular Republican U.S. senator among Trump's allies.

From Your Site Articles
Related Articles Around the Web
mitt romney