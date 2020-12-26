Smart. Sharp. Funny. Fearless.

Monday, December 09, 2019 {{ new Date().getDay() }}

Home
The stories you want. The opinions that matter.

Sign up for our Daily Newsletter and never miss a story.

No, thanks

Trump's 'Cancel Christmas' Remarks Went Viral -- And The Response Raged

A pre-election video of President Donald Trump on the campaign trail falsely claiming Christmas will be "canceled" if Joe Biden wins the White House went viral again. But this time many said Trump and his Republican cohorts are the ones who canceled Christmas after the President refused to sign the COVID relief bill and GOP lawmakers refused to support more money for Americans desperate for help.

"The Christmas season will be canceled," Trump told Nevada supporters back in October, as the video posted by Vox's Aaron Rupar shows.

"If he comes in, Carson City will become a ghost town," Trump lied, "and the Christmas season will be canceled."


Here's what many are saying in response:





From Your Site Articles
Related Articles Around the Web
trump christmas

Start your day with National Memo Newsletter

Know first.

The opinions that matter. Delivered to your inbox every morning

Special Gifts For Special People

Christmas Gifts For The Corrupt Right

Photo by Sydney Herron on Unsplash

Ho-ho-ho, wait till you hear about the gifts I gave to some of America's power elites for Christmas.

To each of our Congress critters, I sent my fondest wish that from now on, they receive the exact same income, health care and pension that we average citizens get. If they receive only the American average, it might make them a bit more humble — and less cavalier about ignoring the needs of regular folks.

Keep reading... Show less
republican corruption