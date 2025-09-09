George Conway Offers Visual Proof That Trump Signed Epstein 'Birthday Card'
The Wall Street Journal ignited a firestorm Monday by releasing images of a sexually suggestive birthday message allegedly penned by President Donald Trump to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein back in 2003.
The note, reportedly part of a birthday tribute book marking Epstein’s 50th birthday, includes a nude sketch in which Trump’s signature is stylized as pubic hair. Trump denied signing the letter.
Now, people who reportedly received letters from Trump are also sharing them publicly, drawing comparisons between the signatures and the one featured in the Epstein tribute. Economist Geoff Wolfe tweeted several letters showing Trump's signature all in the same style as the one seen in the letter to Epstein.
The White House has denounced the report, with Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt issuing a denial on social media.
“The latest piece published by the Wall Street Journal PROVES this entire ‘Birthday Card’ story is false. As I have said all along, it’s very clear President Trump did not draw this picture, and he did not sign it. President Trump’s legal team will continue to aggressively pursue litigation,” she wrote on the social platform X.
White House Deputy Chief of Staff Taylor Budowich shared multiple images of Trump's signature over time on X, stating, "time for @newscorp to open that checkbook, its not his signature. DEFAMATION!"
Earlier, in response to the initial story about the birthday card, Trump filed a staggering $10 billion defamation lawsuit against both the Journal and media mogul Rupert Murdoch, whose media empire includes the newspaper.
Meanwhile, George Conway, a former Trump associate who is now a vocal critic, shared a picture of a letter the president wrote to him in 2006.
In a post on the social platform X, Conway shared the letter from Trump, which said:“Dear George: I wanted to thank you for your wonderful assistance in providing Trump World Tower with one very important ingredient, namely, a tremendous board of directors. What a great group of people! What some people don’t comprehend is that I was having a very difficult situation. In any event, the building is doing marvelously, and for former Board Members, life goes on in a much more positive way!”
He continued: “Again, I very much appreciate your assistance.”
The letter ends with Trump’s signature, which is similar to the signature shown in the alleged birthday book Trump signed for Epstein.
Reprinted with permission from Alternet
- Trump’s Spokeswoman Kellyanne Conway Returns From Exile ›
- 'Choosing Evil': Epstein Victims Rip Trump's 'Democrat Hoax' Remark ›
- George Conway Tweets Trump’s Funniest Geography Blunders ›