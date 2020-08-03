Smart. Sharp. Funny. Fearless.

Monday, December 09, 2019 {{ new Date().getDay() }}

Home
The stories you want. The opinions that matter.

Sign up for our Daily Newsletter and never miss a story.

No, thanks
Know First.
The stories you want. The opinions that matter. Delivered to your inbox every morning.

McConnell Gives GOP Senators Permission To Dump Trump

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell

Photo by Gage Skidmore/ CC BY-SA 2.0

Reprinted with permission from Daily Kos

With Donald Trump sinking ever lower in the polls and odds-makers increasingly favoring Democrats to flip the Senate in November, the polls on the first day of August showed Democrats likely to emerge in the fall with complete control of Capitol Hill. It's enough to have Mitch McConnell sweating about his status as a future minority leader, if not future former senator. With that in mind, CNN reports that McConnell has given Republican Senate candidates permission to distance themselves from Trump, particularly on his mass-murder approach to the coronavirus and Trump's continued claims that it's safe for children to return to school.

Keep reading... Show less
Mitch McConnell