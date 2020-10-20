Smart. Sharp. Funny. Fearless.

Jeff Danziger lives in New York City. He is represented by CWS Syndicate and the Washington Post Writers Group. He is the recipient of the Herblock Prize and the Thomas Nast (Landau) Prize. He served in the US Army in Vietnam and was awarded the Bronze Star and the Air Medal. He has published eleven books of cartoons and one novel.

#EndorseThis: 'Surprise Badass' Drills Trump On SNL Town Hall

@nationalmemo

Alec Baldwin as Trump and Kate McKinnon as Savannah Guthrie on Saturday Night Live

SNL screenshot via YouTube

In the new season's funniest cold open so far, Saturday Night Live spoofs the "dueling town halls" that replaced the second Donald Trump – Joe Biden debate. As you may recall, the lineup was George Stephanopoulos (Mikey Day) hosting Biden (Jim Carrey) on ABC versus Savannah Guthrie (Kate McKinnon) hosting Trump (Alec Baldwin) on the NBC networks, with voter questions, too. The sketch shifts back and forth, like a bemused viewer changing channels.

While Stephanopoulos admits he's "going for a boring college lecture vibe," NBC's "surprise badass" Guthrie opens with a blunt warning to Trump: "We have lots of voters waiting to ask questions, but I'd like to start by tearing you a new one." And she does, repeatedly, just like in real life.

Events swiftly proceed downhill, until toward the end Kamala Harris (Maya Rudolph) shows up to try to restore order. And yes, Biden dons a cardigan, just like Mister Rogers.

It's hilarious. So if you missed it, don't.




