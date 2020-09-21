Newsmax: FBI Director Slated For Dismissal By Trump After Testifying On Russian Interference
Reprinted with permission from Alternet
The White House is preparing a list of names for President Donald Trump to use as it prepares to replace FBI Director Christopher Wray, just one day after he testified before Congress that Russia again is attacking the U.S. election.
"The White House is preparing a shortlist of candidates to replace Christopher Wray as FBI Director," Newsmax White House Correspondent Emerald Robinson reported, which has not been confirmed by other reporters.
Wray would be the second FBI director Trump will have fired over Russia.
"The intelligence community's consensus is that Russia continues to try to influence our elections, primarily through what we would call malign foreign influence," Director Wray told the House Homeland Security Committee Thursday.
He added, "we certainly have seen very active, very active efforts by the Russians to influence our election in 2020."
Hours later President Trump mocked, slammed, and scolded Director Wray, tweeting: "But Chris, you don't see any activity from China, even though it is a FAR greater threat than Russia, Russia, Russia. They will both, plus others, be able to interfere in our 2020 Election with our totally vulnerable Unsolicited (Counterfeit?) Ballot Scam. Check it out!"
A far-right Georgia Congressman called for Wray to resign last Thursday:
It's time for Chris Wray to resign. https://t.co/Ymdo80EQu7— Doug Collins (@Doug Collins)1600385056.0
Wray had also responded to a question specifically about Russia.
He also responded to a question about domestic terrorism, warning that white supremacists are the "biggest chunk" of racially motivated violent extremism and terrorism, and "have been responsible for the most lethal activity."
FBI Dir. Chris Wray testified that "people ascribing to some sort of white supremacist-type ideology" are the "bigg… https://t.co/iJOykIqJVb— ABC News (@ABC News)1600406194.0
US Naval War College professor and Russia expert Tom Nichols weighed in on the Newsmax claim:
Well, of course they are. I look forward to hearing from my conservative friends how this will strengthen the rule… https://t.co/a6C23LbRda— Tom Nichols (@Tom Nichols)1600453609.0
Newsmax is already interviewing supposed short-list candidates:
WHITE HOUSE 📍: After Newsmax TV's @EmeraldRobinson reported that @SidneyPowell1 is on a short-list of candidates t… https://t.co/EbGiYfZ36T— Newsmax (@Newsmax)1600450840.0
And minutes later CNN asked former acting FBI Director Andrew McCabe if he thinks Trump will fire Wray:
Twitter twitter.com
