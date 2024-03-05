New Video Shows Trump Babbling Nonsense 32 Times In One Day
A video compilation purports to show 32 times Donald Trump forgot words, mispronounced or mixed up names, got confused, or just “babbled insane nonsense” during his two campaign speeches on Saturday.
The video, posted to social media by attorney and MeidasTouch editor-in-chief Ron Filipkowski, lasts under three minutes, and has gotten 1.3 million views in under 30 hours.
“’Anybody that loves me, I like them’ – a reminder of how easy it is to play or manipulate Trump and how, per his own words, he has zero principles or values and operates on a purely narcissistic, self-serving basis,” observed journalist Mehdi Hasan, quoting Trump from the video.
“And yet again the media will be primarily focused on Biden’s age,” lamented pollster and MSNBC political analyst Cornell Belcher. “As if Biden simply being old with no credible ethics issues is somehow equivalent to Trump’s clear cognitive problems along with 90+ criminal counts & an attempt to overthrow an election. Make it make sense.”
MSNBC’s Morning Joe on Monday did a segment on what it called Trump’s “public gaffes.”
“The guy just kept getting confused,” co-host Joe Scarborough told viewers as he introduced video.
“We see it more and more,” Scarborough added, calling it “pathetic and sad.”
“He looks lost.”
Watch the videos above or at this link.
Reprinted with permission from Alternet.