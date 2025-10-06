Trump's Healthcare Record Is A Ridiculous Flop -- But Media Never Notice
Trump routinely says things that would get a homeless person institutionalized, but his comments on healthcare have not gotten nearly the ridicule they deserve. In his gaggle today with reporters, Trump said that Obamacare was horrible and that they were going to fix it.
For folks who have spent the last decade under a rock, a description that apparently applies to most of the Washington press corps, Trump has continually promised the public that he would produce a “terrific” healthcare plan that would provide good care at low prices. He first made these promises during his 2016 campaign but never delivered one by the election.
Once he was in office, Trump several times promised a healthcare plan “soon” or “in two weeks,” but soon or two weeks never came. He got voted out and then tried to overthrow the government without ever producing a plan to submit to Congress.
He announced his plan to run for president again in the fall of 2022, which gave him two full years prior to the election to develop a plan. Yet in his debate with Vice-President Harris in August of last year, Trump could only say that he has “concepts of a plan.”
Now, more than a year later, Trump tells the media that Obamacare is horrible, but they will come up with a plan? This is like a life-long alcoholic telling you they will stop drinking in two weeks.
Yet, Trump can make this absurd assertion about Obamacare, which did increase coverage and slow cost growth, and not get laughed out of the park.
