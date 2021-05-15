The National Memo Logo

Smart. Sharp. Funny. Fearless.

Monday, December 09, 2019 {{ new Date().getDay() }}

Home
The stories you want. The opinions that matter.

Sign up for our Daily Newsletter and never miss a story.

No, thanks

Trump Organization Accused Of Abusing U.K.’s COVID-19 Furlough Program

Donald Trump plays a round of golf in 2012 after the opening of the Trump International course n Balmedie, Scotland

The Trump Organization has received up to £575,000 [$811,000] through the U.K. job retention program, with at least £110,000 [$155,000] claimed while the former president was still in office. Critics see this as an abuse of the U.K.'s coronavirus furlough program. Union officials are calling for an investigation of the scandal by Her Majesty's Revenue and Customs (HMRC), and have lodged complaints about Trump Turnberry's “all-out assault on jobs and conditions." The former director of the Office of Government Ethics under the Obama and Trump administrations called the Trump Organization “disgraceful" for making U.K...

From Your Site Articles
Related Articles Around the Web
trump turnberry

Start your day with National Memo Newsletter

Know first.

The opinions that matter. Delivered to your inbox every morning

How To Stop Monopolies From Milking Us Dry

How To Stop Monopolies From Milking Us Dry

Photo by Dan Ordze on Unsplash

For the past several years, monopolistic price fixing by two multibillion-dollar milk processing behemoths — DFA (an outfit deceptively named Dairy Farmers of America) and Dean Foods — has squeezed thousands of dairy farms out of business, paying farmers less for a gallon of milk than it costs them to produce it. The Big Two controlled some two-thirds of all raw milk processed nationwide, essentially forcing farmers to sell on the processors' terms.

Last year, then-President Trump's Justice Department ("justice") allowed the $14 billion DFA empire to devour the $8 billion Dean conglomerate, leaving individual farm families at the mercy of one domineering colossus. DFA now controls 70 percent of our nation's entire raw milk supply.

Keep reading... Show less
milk monopolies

Close
Copy link