New Trump Health Data Makes Top Doctor Ask 'What's Going On With His Prostate?'
The Washington Post reported Thursday that Trump has long taken a drug for hair loss called finasteride. It's no longer listed on his medical records. Another major finding is that his prostate-specific antigen (PSA) test exploded tenfold over the last year.
It's prompting Dr. Jonathan Reiner, professor of medicine and surgery and CNN medical analyst, to raise questions.
The hair loss drug Trump took, commonly known as Propecia, is used by millions to protect against hair loss. Trump's hair has long been a major part of his identity. His combover covers a growing balding spot on the back of his head.
However, the drug is "also is used as a treatment to prevent prostate cancer. People who take finasteride report lower levels of prostate-specific antigen (PSA) in their bloodstream, a marker of potential prostate cancer," the Post said.
Since returning to office, however, the medication has disappeared from his charts. He took it in his first administration. Now his PSA has significantly increased. It doesn't mean he has prostate cancer, but it's sending up red flags to other physicians who believe Americans deserve to know the details.
“The current report reflects all medications deemed clinically relevant to disclose at this time,” the White House told the Post in a statement. “No additional undisclosed conditions or procedures materially affecting his health status were omitted from this report.”
They claimed that Trump’s latest medical report contained information relevant to his ability to serve in office.
Trump allies have mocked those questioning Trump's health and advanced age. Dr. Robert Klitzman, a psychiatrist who leads Columbia University’s master’s program in bioethics, told the Post that the White House isn't known for its honesty about such matters.
For example, Trump and the White House also concealed the seriousness of Trump's coronavirus infection in 2020 when it became so bad that he needed supplemental oxygen and had to be rushed to Walter Reed. There were a lot of "mixed messages" in the reporting on that issue at the time, The Guardian pointed out.
“It raises significant questions of what else is possibly not being revealed,” Klitzman said.
Hair loss, while devastating for some, isn't debilitating. But Klitzman explained that one of the side effects of the drug finasteride is an increased risk of depression. The president's emotional state could impact his performance. Trump is already known for his volatility. Now it appears he might also also face severe insomnia, as Secretary of State Marco Rubio confirmed in a hearing Wednesday. Insomnia can also have a significant impact on a person's emotional state.
The doctor called it “crucial” for the White House to be transparent about all of Trump's medications and overall health.
Another concern is a major change in Trump's prostate-specific antigen (PSA) test.
In 2025, it was revealed that former President Joe Biden has stage 4 metastatic prostate cancer that has already spread to his bones. Prostate cancer isn't curable, but it can be slowed so significantly that the person with it can die from other factors. Biden's wasn't caught early enough to begin slowing the progression.
The diagnosis became a huge story, as many implied that the White House was "hiding" his diagnosis and that he was far more infirm than leading on. The American Urological Association advises against routine prostate cancer screening (PSA tests) for men over 70.
Dr. Reiner wants to know if Trump stopped taking the finasteride drug because his PSA went up from 0.1 last year to 1.0 now.
"Did he stop taking the drug, or is he still taking it and now there’s something going on with his prostate? That’s why it’s important," he said.
The Post noted past presidents who have also concealed details about their health, like when Woodrow Wilson had a stroke or John F. Kennedy was using powerful painkillers.
Reprinted with permission from Alternet
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