Trump Claims Georgia Runoff is 'illegal' and 'invalid' On Twitter

President Donald Trump took to Twitter on New Year's Day to continue his disinformation campaign, claiming that the Georgia Senate runoff election is "illegal" and "invalid."
Trump began his baseless conspiracy thread by reiterating the so-called "corruption" that took place in the 2020 election, which former Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) Director Christopher Krebs, a Trump appointee, called the election "the most secure in American history."
Trump then twice asserted the election was illegal. "Changes made to the voting process, rules and regulations, many made hastily before the election, and therefore the whole State Election is not legal or Constitutional," the outgoing president tweeted.
"Additionally, the Georgia Consent Decree is Unconstitutional & the State 2020 Presidential Election," the tweet continued. "Is therefore both illegal and invalid, and that would include the two current Senatorial Elections."
According to The Hill, the consent decree he refers to was a bipartisan agreement by Georgia officials that provided voters the chance to fix mail-in ballots with mismatched signatures in March.
"Mr. Trump's allies have unsuccessfully argued in failed lawsuits that the consent decree was illegal because the U.S. Constitution confers the power to regulate congressional elections to state legislatures," a New York Times report said. "But the National Constitution Center, among others, notes that Supreme Court rulings allow legislatures to delegate their authority to other state officials."
Trump's outrageous claims that challenge the very fabric of our democracy have created a sharp divide in the GOP. Republicans have to choose between a deranged maniac in office or the reality that their party lost a free and fair election.
House Republicans seem much more willing to back Trump, as yesterday reports came out that over 140 of them will vote against counting electoral college votes. The Senate, with majority leader Mitch McConnell urging his colleagues to not join the House in their outrageous attempt to overturn the election, have been much more apprehensive. But Sen. Josh Hawley recently said he would join his fellow Republicans in the House, throwing a wrench into what is supposed to be a ceremonial day making Joe Biden's victory official.
Even Vice President Mike Pence can't stomach Trump's power grab, as he requested a GOP lawsuit aimed at giving him the power to overturn the election when the Congress meets to confirm Biden be dropped. It was yesterday.
Trump's attacks on democracy and the willingness of other Republicans to support made former GOP Senator William Cohen wonder if more sensible members in his party should start a new one.
"Maybe it's time for a new party," he said on CNN's Situation Room. "One that abides by the rule of law... but also faithful to the people of this country, who vote to elect them."
President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris will be confirmed on January 6 and start their term on January 20.
