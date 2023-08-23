The stories you want. The opinions that matter.
Trump 'Jokes' About Fleeing To Russia In Bizarre Rant On Georgia Case

Some Russian media pundits have commented that if former President Donald Trump ever decided to move to Russia, they would be glad to have him. And Trump joked about fleeing to Russia after agreeing to surrender in Fulton County, Georgia District Attorney Fani Willis' case against him.

TheDaily Beast reports that Trump announced he plans to surrender this Thursday, August 24. And the former president followed his announcement with a rant on his Truth Social platform.

Trump, who is facing four separate criminal indictments, wrote, "The failed District Attorney of Fulton County (Atlanta), Fani Willis, insisted on a $200,000 Bond from me. I assume, therefore, that she thought I was a 'flight’ risk – I'd fly far away, maybe to Russia, Russia, Russia, share a gold domed suite with Vladimir, never to be seen or heard from again."

The "Vladimir" Trump was referring to was obviously Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Trump also wrote, "Would I be able to take my very 'understated' airplane with the gold TRUMP affixed for all to see. Probably not, I'd be much better off flying commercial – I'm sure nobody would recognize me!"

Don Jr. Will Appear With Hitler-Loving Antisemite On Speaking Tour

Jason Dean

Jason Dean

Donald Trump Jr., Kimberly Guilfoyle, Lara Trump, Trump lawyer Alina Habba, and other members of Trump’s orbit are scheduled to speak alongside antisemitic streamer Jason Dean this week. Dean, who also spoke at a May Trump hotel event with Eric and Lara Trump, has said that he has “NEVER been able to buy the Hitler/Nazi ‘Official Story’” and praised Adolf Hitler for having a “vision” and wanting “to straighten everything out” but “the bankers got him.”

Top GOP Candidate For North Carolina Governor Calls Beyonce's Music 'Satanic'

@LauraClawson
Mark Robinson

Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson

North Carolina Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson is the frontrunner in his state’s Republican gubernatorial primary, and oh holy crap is he a conspiracy theorist and a bigot. Robinson isn’t just your run-of-the-mill “9/11 was an inside job” or QAnon-believing conspiracy theorist. He does buy into both of those, along with many others, but he also believes that Beyoncé’s music is “satanic,” Jay-Z is “demonic,” and reality television shows are a precursor to a New World Order in which people are condemned in show trials and executed. That’s a special level of whoa.

