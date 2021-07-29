The National Memo Logo

Smart. Sharp. Funny. Fearless.

Monday, December 09, 2019 {{ new Date().getDay() }}

Home
The stories you want. The opinions that matter.

Sign up for our Daily Newsletter and never miss a story.

No, thanks

‘Huge Loss’ For Trump In Texas As He Tries To Dodge Blame

Susan Wright, left, poses next to a "Trump endorsed" campaign sign.

Photo from Susan Wright's campaign Facebook

Reprinted with permission from Alternet

Donald Trump is refusing to concede defeat, although this time though he was not the candidate. Trump endorsed Susan Wright in the Texas Republican special election runoff for a U.S. House seat – a seat that opened after Wright's husband, Rep. Ron Wright, died of coronavirus.

She lost on Tuesday to Jake Ellzey.

Not according to the former president, who also lost his election, last year.

"This is the only race we've … this is not a loss, again, I don't want to claim it is a loss, this was a win. …The big thing is, we had two very good people running that were both Republicans. That was the win," Trump told Axios' Jonathan Swan.

Swan observes that "Trump is notorious for shifting or refusing to accept blame for any failure, whether as a businessman or a politician."

CNN's chief Congressional correspondent, Manu Raju Tuesday night characterized the results as a "Huge loss for Trump," while The New York Times' Maggie Haberman notes that "Trump did a teletown hall for Wright the night before the election."

Trump's advisors are angry at David McIntosh, president of the conservative Club for Growth, who convinced Trump to endorse Wright.

"I think this is the only race we've lost together," Trump said, Swan reports, referring to "McIntosh and the Club for Growth, before catching himself mid-sentence on the word 'lost.'"

Meanwhile, as Trump's advisors are blaming the Club for Growth, Trump decided to just blame Democrats.

"Trump himself disputed the result had dented his power," Swan adds. "In a phone call with Axios on Wednesday, the former president conceded McIntosh had pushed him to support Wright but blamed Democrats — not the Club for Growth — for Ellzey's victory."

From Your Site Articles
Related Articles Around the Web
trump endorsements

Start your day with National Memo Newsletter

Know first.

The opinions that matter. Delivered to your inbox every morning

Danziger Draws

Jeff Danziger lives in New York City. He is represented by CWS Syndicate and the Washington Post Writers Group. He is the recipient of the Herblock Prize and the Thomas Nast (Landau) Prize. He served in the US Army in Vietnam and was awarded the Bronze Star and the Air Medal. He has published eleven books of cartoons and one novel. Visit him at DanzigerCartoons.

From Your Site Articles
Related Articles Around the Web
trump's big lie

‘He’s Such A Moron’: Pelosi Exasperated By McCarthy’s Latest Anti-Mask Outburst

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, center, speaks with Speaker Nancy Pelosi behind him.

Photo by Kevin McCarthy (Public domain)

Reprinted with permission from Alternet

With the Delta variant of the COVID-19 coronavirus surging in the United States — especially in red states with large numbers of unvaccinated Americans — Capitol physician Brian Monahan is reinstituting a mask mandate for the U.S. House of Representatives. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is honoring that mandate, but House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, pandering to the GOP's MAGA base, is opposed. And when Speaker Nancy Pelosi was asked about McCarthy's opposition, she had some scathing words for the California congressman.

Keep reading... Show less
mccarthy anti-mask outburst
x

Close
Copy link