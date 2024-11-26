'Enjoy Your Cheap Avocados': Trump Vows Big Tariffs On Mexico And Canada
President-elect Donald Trump announced via social media on Monday that he will enforce tariffs on goods imported from Canada, Mexico, and China.
"On January 20th, as one of my many first Executive Orders, I will sign all necessary documents to charge Mexico and Canada a 25% Tariff on ALL products coming into the United States, and its ridiculous Open Borders," the MAGA leader wrote via his Truth Social website. "This Tariff will remain in effect until such time as Drugs, in particular Fentanyl, and all Illegal Aliens stop this Invasion of our Country! Both Mexico and Canada have the absolute right and power to easily solve this long simmering problem. We hereby demand that they use this power, and until such time that they do, it is time for them to pay a very big price!"
He continued, "I have had many talks with China about the massive amounts of drugs, in particular Fentanyl, being sent into the United States - But to no avail. Representatives of China told me that they would institute their maximum penalty, that of death, for any drug dealers caught doing this but, unfortunately, they never followed through, and drugs are pouring into our Country, mostly through Mexico, at levels never seen before. Until such time as they stop, we will be charging China an additional 10% Tariff, above any additional Tariffs, on all of their many products coming into the United States of America. Thank you for your attention to this matter."
Several political and economic experts slammed the president-elect's announcement.
Adam Isacson replied: "Using the same logic, Mexico and Canada could impose tariffs on US goods until we get serious about: - Reducing US demand for illicit drugs - Stopping cross-border trafficking of guns easily purchased in US shops - Curtailing money-laundering in US banks, real estate, etc."
Rep. Don Beyer (D-VA) said: "Donald Trump’s first act as president will be to intentionally *raise* prices for the American people."
Economist and University of Los Angeles law professor Kimberly Clausing commented: "Policy by tweet is something we once again brace for. But the uncertainty and chaos are just part of the economic damage that these policies bring. Canada and Mexico are our largest trading partners, and these huge tariffs will raise prices for consumers."
Boston College political science assistant professor Masha Krupenkin replied: "Enjoy your cheap avocados and electronics while you can."
