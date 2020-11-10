Smart. Sharp. Funny. Fearless.

Trump ’Terminates’ Secretary Of Defense Esper

President Trump and ousted Defense Secretary Mark Esper

Official White House Photo by Joyce N. Boghosian

President Donald Trump Monday announced he has "terminated" Secretary of Defense Mark Esper and installed the Director of the National Counterterrorism Center in his place.

"I am pleased to announce that Christopher C. Miller, the highly respected Director of the National Counterterrorism Center (unanimously confirmed by the Senate), will be Acting Secretary of Defense, effective immediately," Trump tweeted. "Chris will do a GREAT job! Mark Esper has been terminated. I would like to thank him for his service."

Trump has long been wanting to fire Esper, and last week it was reported Esper had drafter a letter of resignation.

The President is angry that Esper pushed back on Trump when he wanted to flood cities with military service members in a show of force against Black Lives Matters activists and supporters.

Miller becomes President Donald Trump's sixth Pentagon chief. (Esper had the job twice, first as Acting. He was then replaced, and later nominated and confirmed.)

No other president has has as many, especially in such a short period of time.

President Barack Obama had four over eight years, including keeping Robert Gates, President George W. Bush's DefSec. Bush had just two. President Bill Clinton had three. President George H.W. Bush had two over four years. President Ronald Reagan had two. President Jimmy Carter had just one.


Top Justice Dept Elections Official Quits Over Barr’s Latest Ploy

President Trump and Attorney General William Barr

Official White House Photo by Shealah Craighead

Richard Pilger, the director of the Election Crimes Branch in the Justice Department, resigned his position in protest on Monday, according to the New York Times, after Attorney General Bill Barr inserted the agency into the 2020 election in a disturbing way.

Barr sent a letter to prosecutors on Monday authorizing them to pursue investigations into "substantial allegations" of voter fraud, despite no significant evidence that it had any major role in the election. He even said he had authorized some investigative steps; the Times reported that these steps related to allegations of people in Nevada voting from out of state and an allegation that mail-in ballots in Pennsylvania were improperly post-dated, though these claims remain highly dubious.

