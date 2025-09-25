Is Kennedy Profiting From White House Attack On Tylenol? Is Trump?
On Monday, Donald Trump issued an ignorant warning to pregnant women whose doctors prescribe Tylenol, a brand name for acetaminophen. "Don't take Tylenol. Don't take it," he said. "Fight like hell not to take it." And when in pain, "Tough it out."
The idea that Tylenol use in pregnancy may cause autism has been shot down by researchers studying millions of children. Trump's contention that this over-the-counter painkiller can cause the disorder did serve one purpose. It gave him gobs of attention over what would have been an otherwise unremarkable White House event.
Come Tuesday, Donald Trump is at the United Nations again setting off big headlines as he delivered one of his grievance-linked tirades before the General Assembly. Used to the president's unhinged performances, the attendees quickly moved on. If ever there was a time to "tough it out" while in pain, Trump delivered it to his U.N. audience.
But the attack on Tylenol is dangerous. Medical authorities hold that expectant mothers should treat fever and pain, and Tylenol is one of the safest remedies to do so. Not doing so poses risks to both the mother and fetus, including preterm births.
Trump knew to cover his rear end by adding that women should take Tylenol in cases of "extremely high fever." But what is a pregnant woman to do if she has a fever that the president recommends she "tough out" but she is not sure whether the fever is "extremely" high or just a bit high?
Alternatively, she could listen to doctors. But thousands of Americans died from COVID because they listened to MAGA rather than medical experts who urged them to get vaccinated. And back then, the Department of Health was staffed by serious scientists — and not the collection of quacks Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., has replaced many of them with.
Trump has breathed new life into the prospects for trial lawyers who chase after companies for fat settlements. (The lawyers collect up to 40 percent of the award.) They already lost a 2023 class-action lawsuit claiming that Tylenol taken during pregnancy causes autism and ADHD.
A federal judge threw out the case, writing that the lawyers "permitted cherry-picking, allowed a results-driven analysis, and obscured the complexities, inconsistencies, and weaknesses in the underlying data."
About 20 law firms participated in the suit.
Kennedy remains in on the take. He will continue receiving contingency fees from Wisner Baum for referring cases. He gets 10 percent of the award whether the plaintiff wins or settles.
Wisner Baum is currently suing Merck, maker of the human papillomavirus (HPV) vaccine Gardasil, for allegedly not warning consumers of its risks. Kennedy insists he is not currently receiving referral fees on the case, but critics say he could still collect because the agreement exists.
Autism is a serious concern. It is a brain development disorder that affects social interactions and is marked by repetitive and other unusual behaviors. It is unclear whether the "autism epidemic" reflects more screening for the condition or involves other factors including age of the mother, genetics and environment. No link has been found to vaccines.
More on Trump's bizarre statements about Tylenol and pregnancy: "There's no downside. Don't take it. You'll be uncomfortable. It won't be as easy, maybe. But don't take it if you're pregnant. Don't take Tylenol, and don't give it to the baby after the baby is born."
OK, women under the influence of MAGA. You've been challenged to undergo unnecessary suffering in service to the fumes wafting through Trump's brain. Or perhaps there's an ulterior motive in his promotion of these BS health claims. The link may not be autism but money.
Follow Froma Harrop on Twitter @FromaHarrop. She can be reached at fharrop@gmail.com. To find out more about Froma Harrop and read features by other Creators writers and cartoonists, visit the Creators webpage at www.creators.com.
Reprinted with permission from Creators.