Trump Won’t Say Whether He Discussed Soldier Bounties With Putin

President Donald Trump refuses to tell the American people whether or not he has talked with President Vladimir Putin about Russia's bounty program to pay the Taliban to kill U.S. soldiers.

Trump was finally asked about it, and if he discussed it last week during his call with the President of the Russian Federation.

"We don't talk about what we discussed, but we had plenty of discussion," Trump told reporters when finally asked. He added, "I think it was very productive."

It's been 31 days since The New York Times reported that Russia is paying the Taliban to kill U.S. soldiers. Other news outlets have confirmed the news, and provided more details.

Fauci Again Challenges White House Over False Optimism On Virus

Dr. Anthony Fauci

Photo by The White House

Dr. Anthony Fauci painted a worrying portrait of White House's coronavirus task force in a new interview with ABC News, suggesting it is sharply out of touch with the reality of the pandemic

In the interview, Fauci "was pressed to explain why, months after COVID-19 first reached U.S. soil, the U.S. government is still struggling to provide adequate testing for Americans and sufficient personal protective gear for essential workers" — and the immunologist responded, "We keep hearing when we go to these task force meetings that these (issues) are being corrected. But yet, when you go into the trenches, you still hear about that."

