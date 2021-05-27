The National Memo Logo

Trump’s Visit To New York For UFC Bout Cost Taxpayers Over $250K

Former President Donald Trump and son Eric Trump, right, at Madison Square Garden UFC bout in 2019

NEW YORK — Donald Trump’s spur-of-the-moment decision to travel to New York for a mixed martial arts fight in 2019 cost taxpayers more than $250,000, as the Secret Service had to scramble to provide security for the president on a particularly busy weekend in the city, according to federal records. The records, which were obtained by the New York Daily News in response to a Freedom of Information Act request, reveal that the Secret Service was only given a one-week heads up on Trump’s one-night stay in Manhattan for an Ultimate Fighting Championship event at Madison Square Garden on Nov. 2, 20...

How Trump Plans To Defame New York Prosecutors Probing His Business

Former President Donald Trump

Photo by NASA/Bill Ingalls (Public domain)

Reprinted with permission from Alternet

While the criminal investigations of former President Donald Trump often make the news with fresh developments, many of these revelations don't truly amount to much. On Tuesday, though, there was a significant exception to this pattern when multiple reports found that Manhattan District Attorney Cy Vance, who is working with the state's Attorney General Letitia James, has impaneled a special grand jury of his investigation of Trump and the Trump Organization. This suggests that serious charges may be on the horizon.

