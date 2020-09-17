Smart. Sharp. Funny. Fearless.

Monday, December 09, 2019 {{ new Date().getDay() }}

Home
The stories you want. The opinions that matter.

Sign up for our Daily Newsletter and never miss a story.

No, thanks

Trump’s Sociopathic Slur Against ‘Blue States’ Sparks Fury

Official White House Photo by Shealah Craighead

Reprinted with permission from Alternet

In a briefing featuring his galling contradiction of the CDC director's claims about vaccine development, President Donald Trump also made a startlingly callous comment about the deaths of his fellow Americans.

Referring to the COVID-19 death count in the United States, Trump claimed: "If you take the blue states out, we're at a level I don't think anybody in the world would be at."

It was yet more evidence that Trump isn't concerned about the deaths of his political opponents, and that he's incapable of feeling true empathy for those who have been affected by the virus. He only cares about boosting his own ego and personal standing, so he twists the numbers around however he thinks will reflect best on him.

"This is quite simply one of the most appalling and inhuman statements ever uttered by an American President," said Democratic Rep. Don Beyer of Virginia.

MSNBC's Chris Hayes noted: "The deaths in the blue states don't count is probably the sickest and most honest belief I've heard Trump express."

And while it's true that Democratic leaning states have been hit harder than Republican leaning states, Trump's claim that the GOP portions of the country have been performing remarkably well by a global standard is just false, as Charles Gaba pointed out:


And of the top 10 U.S. states with the highest COVID-19 death totals, four are led by Republican governors and six are led by Democrats. The partisan split is just not as simple as he wants it to be. And even if it were, it's his obligation to be president for the whole country. His repeated failures to provide the necessary leadership in the country have been extensively documented. Moreover, while Democratic states were hit hardest initially, it's Republican states that have recently been experiencing the worst toll from the outbreaks:


"Trump much more explicitly dismissing "blue states" as not really part of America is a super worrying development, if you're counting," said Farhad Manjoo. "We get inured to this sort of stuff — once it was a scandal when he called it the China virus, now it's just a Wednesday — but this is bad."

Christine Pelosi noted: "Trump can't pit blue states against red states; we are the UNITED States. Imagine if a governor said 'blue counties in my state are OK not red ones so we are OK' — that would be ridiculous and unacceptable. The truth is, ALL of us are in this together."

Some suggested that Trump's urge to divide the country into red and blue states while discussing the death rate from a pandemic showed the pernicious influence of the Electoral College:


From Your Site Articles
Related Articles Around the Web
blue states
Know First.
The stories you want. The opinions that matter. Delivered to your inbox every morning.

Romney Slams GOP Senate Probe Of Biden As 'Not The Legitimate Role Of Government'

@alexvhenderson

Sen. Mitt Romney


Reprinted with permission from Alternet

Never Trump conservatives have been praising Sen. Mitt Romney of Utah as one of the few Republicans in Congress who is willing to stand up to President Donald Trump, and now, Romney is speaking out against a GOP investigation of former Vice President Joe Biden's son, Hunter Biden, and his ties to the Ukrainian energy company Burisma.

Republican Sen. Ron Johnson, chairman of the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee, has said that the Committee will issue a report on Hunter Biden's activities in Ukraine before the presidential election on November 3. Many Trump allies have promoted the debunked conspiracy theory that it was Ukraine — not the Russian government, President Vladimir Putin and the Kremlin — that interfered in 2016's presidential election, and that Ukraine interfered to help Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton. And Trump supporters are hoping that the Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs report will be some type of "October surprise" that benefits Trump in the 2020 presidential election.

But Romney — the lone GOP senator who voted "guilty" on one of two articles of impeachment that Trump faced in a U.S. Senate trial earlier this year — considers the investigation of Hunter Biden and his connection to Burisma a huge waste of taxpayers' money. Romney, according to the Associated Press, spoke out during a Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee meeting on Wednesday, September 16 — saying that from the "outset," the investigation "had the earmarks of a political exercise."

"Obviously, it is the province of campaigns and political parties' opposition research, the media, to carry out political endeavors — to learn about or dust up one's opponent," Romney told fellow U.S. senators. "But it's not the legitimate role of government or Congress, or for taxpayer expense, to be used in an effort to damage political opponents."

Andrew Yates, a spokesman for Joe Biden, denounced the Hunter Biden/Burisma probe as "disgraceful" in an official statement. And two Democratic senators, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and Sen. Ron Wyden of Oregon called for "the cessation of any Senate investigation or activity that allows Congress to act as a conduit for Russian disinformation" in a resolution.

AP reporter Mary Clare Jalonick notes, "There is no evidence of wrongdoing by the Bidens, and Hunter Biden has denied using his influence with his father to aid Burisma."

Romney's willingness to vote "guilty" on an article of impeachment against Trump has been applauded by Democrats as well as Never Trump conservatives, but it has made him the least popular Republican U.S. senator among Trump's allies.

From Your Site Articles
Related Articles Around the Web
mitt romney