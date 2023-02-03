The National Memo Logo

Tucker Carlson Utters Racist 'Joke' About Tyre Nichols Killing

Tucker Carlson

Fox News’ Tucker Carlson managed to incorporate a racist “joke” into a recent segment of his show covering the murder of Tyre Nichols, Huffpost reports.

The host began his rant by targeting President Joe Biden’s recent decision to end the COVID-19 emergency, and claimed the White House’s decision means he’s forced to turn his attention to 29-year-old Nichols' murder last month.

Carlson then proceeded to take aim at Democrats, complaining that the party “needed an emergency, so they found one,” and that’s “white racism.”

"White racism is getting harder to find," Carlson lamented. "Very few unarmed Black men are killed by white cops these days. Where’s George Floyd when you need him?”

Contrary to Carlson's statement, Rolling Stone found that in 2023, police have already killed at least seven unarmed black people.

Watch the segment below or at this link.

Reprinted with permission from Alternet.

