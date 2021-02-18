Tucker Carlson Pukes Up Baseless Slur About Biden Marriage
Reprinted with permission from Daily Kos
Sarah McLachlan once sang: "When somebody loved me, everything was beautiful/Every hour we spent together, lives within my heart/And when she was sad, I was there to dry her tears/And when she was happy, so was I, when she loved me." Tucker Carlson, however, doesn't seem to have ever run into that experience. Instead, the Fox News commentator took to the airwaves with a sinister plot: Maybe, just maybe, President Joseph R. Biden's 44-year marriage was actually the work of political consultants who imagined that long ago that if he and Jill played their cards right, had a child, and decades later they stayed together, then just maybe, it would cover up a plot to cover up senility that wouldn't be evident until 40 years later.
That, in a nutshell, is the conspiracy being floated by the bloviator who takes up a spot on Fox News nightly. He insinuated that he knows the Biden marriage is a sham. He knows it because, well, he offers absolutely no proof at all. He doesn't apparently need any to get on the airwaves and begin making accusations about why a couple would hold hands. It is certainly a contrast to the disdain Melania Trump showed her husband the former president over and over, but really Tucker? Really?
I have yet to meet any political consultant in any party who would ever, ever suggest they can predict with certainty that their candidate, 40 years later, will need to be married with grandchildren in order to run for president, and they can use this longstanding marriage as cover for themselves under the idea that they will need it someday.
I feel sad for Tucker Carlson, actually. If you are this cynical about love and family, then please explain to me what exactly constitutes a "pro-family" viewpoint?
