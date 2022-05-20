The National Memo Logo

Jeff Danziger

tucker carlson

Mastriano Shared Post Warning Against Electing Muslims (Like Dr. Oz) To Congress

Doug Mastriano

Youtube Screenshot

Doug Mastriano is a QAnon conspiracy theorist and January 6 insurrectionist who this week won the Republican nomination for Pennsylvania governor. Mastriano is also anti-Muslim: He previously shared an image with the words, “Stop Islam” and a post claiming that “the American People have a right to be fearful of the prospect of a large number of muslims being elected to congress, specifically if they practice Sharia law.”

In addition to running for governor, Mastriano is a Pennsylvania state senator, a right-wing commentator, and a frequent guest in right-wing media. He regularly pushes lies about the 2020 election being stolen from former President Donald Trump.

Keep reading... Show less
doug mastriano

Select Panel Seeks 'Cooperation' Of Lawmaker Who Led January 5 Capitol Tour

@Brandi_Buchman

Rep. Barry Loudermilk

Youtube Screenshot

The House Select Committee has requested cooperation from another sitting lawmaker; this time it is Rep. Barry Loudermilk, a Georgia Republican, who investigators say gave a tour of the U.S. Capitol one day before a mob violently stormed the complex.

The letter sent to Loudermilk on Thursday is not a subpoena. It is a request for voluntary cooperation. Committee chairman Rep. Bennie Thompson (D-MS) asked that Loudermilk make an appearance next week:

Keep reading... Show less
loudermilk
