Furor Over Trump Choosing 'Russian Spy' Gabbard As Intel Chief
Donald Trump chose former Democratic-turned-MAGA Rep. Tulsi Gabbard to be director of national intelligence under his second administration, according to CNN.
The president-elect wrote in a statement, "For over two decades, Tulsi has fought for our Country and the Freedoms of all Americans. As a former Candidate for the Democrat Presidential Nomination, she has broad support in both Parties – She is now a proud Republican! I know Tulsi will bring the fearless spirit that has defined her illustrious career to our Intelligence Community, championing our Constitutional Rights, and securing Peace through Strength. Tulsi will make us all proud!"
CNN noted that the selection is "sure to set off a major confirmation fight," which quickly became evident as a slew of experts weighed in on social media.
Reporter Eoin Higgins wrote: Tulsi Gabbard may be Trump's pick for director of national intelligence. Gabbard in this position—in any position in this White House—is bad news. I've been writing about her for nearly a decade, she is a dangerous, far-right Islamophobe.
NYU Gallatin School of Individualized Study law professor Chase Madar wrote: "Very hard to see Gabbard disciplining the natsec apparatus (per paleo/Weird Right fantasy) in any way other than turning it into a personalist Trumpian political police. She learned a lot growing up in her her dad’s authoritarian Hare Krishna spin-off sect and suddenly has a bigger stage to play on."
Willamette University US history professor Seth Cotlar added: "That clipping sound you heard was all of our global allies cutting the cables that connect to the American intelligence network."
Georgia State University College of Law professor and political scientist Anthony Michael Kreis replied: "Tulsi Gabbard as DNI? There’s not even a pretense of responsibility from Trump. We might as well just sign up to be a Russian client state."
Ex-Republican Rep. Adam Kinzinger wrote: "Tulsi Gabbard for DNI, a Russian spy. Brilliant"
Patrick Chovanex, former professor at China's Tsinghua University and Columbia SIPA, added: "Tulsi Gabbard as DNI? We might as well just email Putin all our war plans."
Reprinted with permission from Alternet.
