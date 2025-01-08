Senate Democrats Stall Hearings On Tulsi Gabbard Nomination
As the Senate GOP seeks to confirm Tulsi Gabbard as Director of National Intelligence ahead of Donald Trump's inauguration in less that two weeks, Democrats are blocking the way to a confirmation date, according to Politico.
Per the report, "Committee rules stipulate that vetting paperwork for the nominees must be received by the panel at least one week before the confirmation hearings. But snow and office closures at the Office of Governmental Ethics have slowed civil servants from processing some of the necessary vetting paperwork for" the MAGA nominee.
Democrats are so far unwilling to waive the rules.
In addition to the "key paperwork" necessary for the former Democratic lawmaker's confirmation, CNN reports that an FBI check is also needed, "according to two sources familiar with the matter."
According to CNN, Senate Intelligence Committee Chairman Tom Cotton's (R-AR) spokesperson told the news outlet that Cotton "'intends to hold these hearings before Inauguration Day,' a timeline that would mean a hearing would need to take place either this week or next for Gabbard.'"
Critics of Gabbard, Politico notes, point to "her lack of intelligence experience, sympathetic comments about Russia and for once taking a secret trip to meet with Syrian dictator Bashar Al-Assad," as reasons the ex-Democrat is not suited for the job.
Reprinted with permission from Alternet.
- Furor Over Trump Choosing 'Russian Spy' Gabbard As Intel Chief ›
- Don't Expect Trump Cult Senators To Stop His Insane Cabinet Picks ›
- Former National Security Officials Urge Closed Senate Hearings On Gabbard ›
- Kremlin Excited By Trump's Imperialism Toward Greenland, Canada And Panama ›
- Endorsing MAGA Republicans, Tulsi Gabbard Shows What She Means By 'Independent' ›
- GOP Senators Signal Trump To Drop Weakest Nominees Before 'It Gets Ugly' ›