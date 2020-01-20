fbpx

Twitter Trolls Trump’s Silly ‘Space Force’ Uniforms

David Nir January 19, 2020
United States Space Force

Reprinted with permission from Alternet

The “United States Space Force,” a particularly bizarre Trump fever dream given life to feed the black hole of his ego, released their first uniforms to the public on Friday evening. 

Get a load of these beauts:

Love it! Don’t you? I see that and I definitely thing, “Yeah, space! Come get some!” And yet, some folks on Twitter had some issues with this new design, like Jrehling:

I’m not sure I see his point, but other Twitter users seemed to agree with him and offered a litany of alternate proposals for our budding space cadets. Here’s Harry Knuckles:

Comfortably Numb:

Bill Weir:

EJL:

Karmageddon:

Mrs Olson Says:

The Rebuttal:

Ethan Hildebrandt:

And Jackie D., among others:

Personally, I don’t see what all the fuss is about—and Dustin Miller agrees:

Go Space Farce!

