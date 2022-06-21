The National Memo Logo

Smart. Sharp. Funny. Fearless.

Monday, December 09, 2019 {{ new Date().getDay() }}

Home
The stories you want. The opinions that matter.

Sign up for our Daily Newsletter and never miss a story.

No, thanks

Advertising

Start your day with National Memo Newsletter

Know first.

The opinions that matter. Delivered to your inbox every morning

Facebook Pulls Missouri Senate Candidate’s Video For Inciting Violence

Eric Greitens

Youtube Screenshot

If you want to know where the Republican Party has going, there’s been one guiding light since 2016. Not Donald Trump … former Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens. And here is where Greitens’ is going today.

Greitens: “Today, we’re going RINO hunting. The RINO feeds on corruption is marked by the stripes of cowardice. Join the MAGA crew get a RINO hunting permit. There’s no bagging limit, no tagging limit, and it doesn’t expire until we save our country.”

Keep reading... Show less
eric greitens

Why Trump Can’t Pretend He Believed His Own Lies About 2020

@monacharenEPPC

Donald Trump

Youtube Screenshot

Watergate, whose 50th anniversary is upon us, is remembered for the question: "What did the president know and when did he know it?" But in our age of post-truth politics, the question loses its punch. The Jan. 6 committee devoted the second of its public hearings to demonstrating beyond doubt that Donald Trump knew he had lost the 2020 election. The unstated assumption here is that Trump did not sincerely believe the election was stolen. He was told over and over again that it wasn't and yet persisted in propagating a dangerous lie to the world. And therefore, he is responsible.

With all due respect to the committee (and I wish them resounding success), that's the wrong way to look at it. In the first place, the tangle of loose wires, celebrity gossip, Putin-worship, grade school taunts and world-class vapidity that forms Trump's mind is impossible to penetrate. We are, to our sorrow, quite familiar with his indifference to truth. When it comes to a person who has lied about American Muslims celebrating the fall of the Twin Towers; told the country that COVID-19 was like the common cold and was "disappearing"; lied about why he fired James Comey; and lied even about the paths of hurricanes, we are dealing with someone whose lies are a constitutive part of his psychology. And everyone knows this.

Keep reading... Show less
Donald Trump
{{ post.roar_specific_data.api_data.analytics }}