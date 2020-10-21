Smart. Sharp. Funny. Fearless.

Monday, December 09, 2019 {{ new Date().getDay() }}

Home
The stories you want. The opinions that matter.

Sign up for our Daily Newsletter and never miss a story.

No, thanks

Danziger Draws

Jeff Danziger lives in New York City. He is represented by CWS Syndicate and the Washington Post Writers Group. He is the recipient of the Herblock Prize and the Thomas Nast (Landau) Prize. He served in the US Army in Vietnam and was awarded the Bronze Star and the Air Medal. He has published eleven books of cartoons and one novel. Visit him at DanzigerCartoons.

From Your Site Articles
Related Articles Around the Web
uncle sam
Know First.
The stories you want. The opinions that matter. Delivered to your inbox every morning.

#EndorseThis: CNN's 'Dumb Bastards' Clap Back At Callous Trump

@nationalmemo

"You dumb bastards" was the epithet hurled by Donald Trump yesterday at those enemies of the people in the news media, specifically CNN, who annoy him by continuing to report on the worst public health disaster in a century. While Trump keeps repeating that the pandemic is almost over, and other such absurd lies, it is in fact sickening more of us and taking more lives.

In her eloquent rebuttal today, CNN anchor Briana Keilar points out that Americans need to know what is happening as coronavirus cuts down their families, friends, and communities. They need to see their suffering reflected, despite Trump's sociopathic refusal to acknowledge the reality and deal with it. They need to grieve and honor the 220,417 dead, and counting...

The ruin wrought by Trump's numb incompetence has already made you angry, no doubt. This will make you angrier.



Related Articles Around the Web
cnn