Smart. Sharp. Funny. Fearless.

Monday, December 09, 2019 {{ new Date().getDay() }}

Home
The stories you want. The opinions that matter.

Sign up for our Daily Newsletter and never miss a story.

No, thanks

Unemployment Remains High As Republicans Block Relief Bill

@jeisrael

Donald Trump and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell

Official White House Photo by Shealah Craighead

Thursday's unemployment data showed that 1.6 million Americans filed new unemployment or Pandemic Unemployment Assistance claims last week, even as Senate Republicans continue to block a House-passed bill that would provide trillions in emergency relief funds.

While the number of people filing traditional unemployment claims — about 881,000 — was down a bit from the previous week, layoffs remained high. When combined with Pandemic Unemployment Assistance claims, the number of total new unemployment claims was higher than the previous week.

Tens of millions of Americans remain out of work.

In May, the Democratic-controlled House of Representatives passed a $3 trillion relief bill, with funds to address both the coronavirus pandemic and the economic meltdown it has fueled.

But Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell refused to even allow a vote on the bill in the Republican-controlled Senate, mocking it as "dead on arrival" and "not serious."

Instead, the Senate spent its time confirming Donald Trump's nominees and taking several recesses. Last month, McConnell (R-KY) bragged that his decision to pass no relief legislation was "the reasonable thing to do" because doing so "allowed us to learn the coronavirus didn't mysteriously disappear."

Congressional Democrats then proposed a $2 trillion compromise which the Trump administration rejected. McConnell opted to send senators home, rather than pass anything.

Senate Republicans will reportedly consider a $500 billion proposal next week instead. Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer said Thursday that the GOP proposal was "emaciated" and "completely inadequate" for the nation's needs.

Rather than keep his promise to focus on jobs, meanwhile, Trump has continued to ignore the problem, insisting that the economy is strong.

On Tuesday, he baselessly claimed that the economy was not just fully recovering (in a "V" shape"), but was actually "doing well."

"We have tremendous — I tell you, we have tremendous — what would you say is the best word? The enthusiasm for the country, the enthusiasm for the comeback — the 'V,'" he told reporters. "You look at the 'V.' Now I think it's a 'Super V.'"

Published with permission of The American Independent Foundation.

From Your Site Articles
Related Articles Around the Web
pandemic unemployment assistance
Know First.
The stories you want. The opinions that matter. Delivered to your inbox every morning.

Trump Encourages Voter Fraud — And Major Media Outlets Shrug

@ParkerMolloy
Screenshot from Fox Business/ MediaMatters

Reprinted with permission from MediaMatters

It's entirely possible that President Donald Trump committed a felony on Wednesday when he instructed his supporters in North Carolina to vote twice as a way to test anti-fraud systems. This might come as a surprise to many voters, as the story was largely downplayed by many major media outlets; Trump's comments didn't even make it on the front pages of the Thursday editions of The New York Times, The Washington Post, USA Today, Los Angeles Times, or Chicago Tribune.

Speaking in Wilmington, North Carolina, Trump advised supporters to vote -- twice if necessary, once by mail and once in person.

Keep reading... Show less
voter fraud