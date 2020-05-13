Smart. Sharp. Funny. Fearless.

Jeff Danziger lives in New York City. He is represented by CWS Syndicate and the Washington Post Writers Group. He is the recipient of the Herblock Prize and the Thomas Nast (Landau) Prize. He served in the US Army in Vietnam and was awarded the Bronze Star and the Air Medal. He has published eleven books of cartoons and one novel. Visit him at DanzigerCartoons.

Deaths Pass 80,000 As Trump Puffs: ‘We Have Prevailed’

Donald Trump on Monday declared that the United States had "prevailed" over the coronavirus. The very same day, the New York Times reported that at least 1,346,800 people nationwide had confirmed coronavirus cases.

At least 80,095 people have died from COVID-19 so far.

