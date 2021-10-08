The National Memo Logo

Bombshell Report Reveals How Justice Lawyers Finally Foiled Trump Coup

Jeffrey Clark

Citing the new Senate Judiciary Committee report on Donald Trump's efforts to subvert the 2020 election, the Washington Post's Aaron Blake says that it reveals fresh details about the ex-president's alleged plot.

"The revelations include that a top ally in the DOJ, Jeffrey Clark, appeared to threaten and bargain with top DOJ officials to get them to release a letter legitimizing Trump's baseless voter fraud claims, and that Trump specifically lamented to then-acting attorney general Jeffrey Rosen than Rosen would not help him 'overturn the election,'" Blake writes.

Trumpist Diehards Still Question Biden’s Victory in House Oversight Hearing

Rep. Andy Biggs

This article was produced by Voting Booth, a project of the Independent Media Institute.

Pro-Trump Republican congressmen repeatedly questioned Joe Biden's victory in Arizona's 2020 presidential election in a hearing before the House Committee on Oversight and Reform on Thursday -- despite testimony from Maricopa County's top elected Republicans that their election results were accurate and that 2020 saw the best-run presidential election in years.

