Vindman Files Suit Against Guiliani And Trump Jr. For Intimidation

Alexander Vindman is suing former Trump attorney Rudy Giuliani and Donald Trump Jr. in a suit accusing them and others of engaging in “an intentional, concerted campaign of unlawful intimidation and retaliation,” along with witness tampering and conspiracy over his testimony during Trump’s 2019 impeachment.

Others named in the lawsuit are longtime Trump employee and former Trump White House social media director Dan Scavino, and former Trump White House official Julia Hahn, according to ABC News.

Via Twitter Vindman also says he has named Donald Trump, Fox News, and Laura Ingraham in his lawsuit, although it does not appear they are defendants.



Calling it a “campaign of intimidation and retaliation,” the lawsuit, according to CBS News Congressional Correspondent Scott MacFarlane, says: “President Trump and his allies–including members of his White House staff, members of his family and personal legal team, and at least one on-air personality employed by an allied media outlet–engaged in an intentional, concerted campaign of unlawful intimidation and retaliation against a sitting Director of the National Security Council and decorated military officer, Lieutenant Colonel Alexander Vindman, to prevent him from and then punish him for testifying truthfully before Congress during impeachment proceedings against President Trump.”

In 2020 Vindman retired, citing excessive bullying by then-President Donald Trump.

Reprinted with permission from Alternet

