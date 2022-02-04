The National Memo Logo

#Endorse This: Kimmel Rips Fox Executives For Presenting Giuliani As Masked Singer

Never missing an opportunity to completely embarrasses and prostitute himself, disgraced former New York mayor and leaky Trump lawyer Rudy Giuliani was revealed to be a contestant on this week's season premiere episode of The Masked Singer. The show is garbage and thus right up Giuliani's alley, but the mere fact that he was on caused two of the show’s judges — Ken Jeong and Robin Thicke — to justifiably walk off the set in protest.

Late Night host Jimmy Kimmel, who has been on fire with his takedowns of all the deranged right-wing clowns in Trump Land, was quick to assail Fox for allowing this to take place, saying network executives "should be ashamed of themselves."

“Speaking of garbage, you know the show ‘The Masked Singer?’ Okay, well, the new season doesn’t premiere until next month, but the identity of one of the singers has been revealed. And his name is Rudy Giuliani,” Kimmel said.

“The guy who’s trying to destroy our country? He’s singing on a show.” “The only people who should be unmasking Rudy Giuliani is the gang from Scooby Doo, you know? ‘Now let’s find out who the real traitor is!'”

“How does this even happen?” Kimmel continued. “I mean, a lot of people at Fox had to sign off on this. Not one of them was like, ‘Hey, maybe we shouldn’t have the guy who is under investigation for helping to plot an insurrection signing on our show?'”

“Why would Rudy even agree to do this? Did he think he was going to ‘The Masked Singer Landscaping Company?’ Kimmel joked. “Only Rudy Giuliani would try to overthrow their government, break wind loudly in court, have another one next to a dildo store – and then try to rehabilitate his image by singing ‘Shake Your Groove Thing’ dressed as a pineapple.”

Watch the entire takedown below:

Michael Hayne is a comedian, writer, voice artist, podcaster, and impressionist. Follow his work on Facebook and TikTok

