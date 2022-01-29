The National Memo Logo

#EndorseThis: Jimmy Kimmel Is Fed Up With Scumbags Attacking Dr. Fauci

Image via YouTube

The amount of disinformation and misinformation being unloaded on the daily by Fox News and Right-Wing outlets on Covid-19 and vaccines could fill the Grand Canyon. In fact, the smears on Dr. Anthony Fauci by Fox News and the anti-Science far-right has been so egregious that they have resulted in death threats to Dr.Fauci and his family. While nobody on the left has declared Fauci the Holy Saint of Vaccines and Public Health, it hasn't stopped rabidly right-wing zealots from tearing him apart, utterly failing to understand that science changes and evolves--even if they don't.

Well, Late NIght Comedy Host Jimmy Kimmel has had it with the likes of Republican Sens Paul and Cruz, Fox News, and every other right-wing troll looking to make noise with incessant attacks on Fauci. Moreover, how Fox News has been pushing that the real enemy isn’t the virus but rather Dr. Fauci.

Watch Jimmy Kimmel Is Fed Up With Scumbags Attacking Dr. Fauci

anthony fauci

