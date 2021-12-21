The National Memo Logo

Smart. Sharp. Funny. Fearless.

Monday, December 09, 2019 {{ new Date().getDay() }}

Home
The stories you want. The opinions that matter.

Sign up for our Daily Newsletter and never miss a story.

No, thanks

Fauci Says ‘Kill Shot’ Fox Host Watters Should Be Fired

Blame Fox News -- Not Fauci -- For His Reported Refusal To Appear On Murdoch Network
Blame Fox News -- Not Fauci -- For His Reported Refusal To Appear On Murdoch Network

Dr. Anthony Fauci on Tuesday said Fox News host Jesse Watters should be "fired on the spot" after Watters encouraged attendees at a conservative conference to "ambush" Fauci with a rhetorical "kill shot."

Speaking to Turning Point USA's "AmericaFest" conference on Monday, Watters told attendees to go for the rhetorical "kill shot with an ambush" when confronting Fauci, which would be "deadly" because "he doesn't see it coming."

At the conference, Watters encouraged attendees to confront Fauci with the allegation that he purportedly funded "gain-of-function" research at laboratories in Wuhan, China — a claim that Fauci has repeatedly denied. The allegation is central to conservative attempts to blame Fauci and the Chinese government for former President Donald Trump's poor response to the outbreak of the virus.

"Boom, he is dead," Watters told the conference attendees.

Asked about Watters' incendiary rhetoric on CNN's "New Day" on Tuesday, Fauci said the Fox News host should be fired.

"That's such a reflection of the craziness that goes on in society," Fauci said. "That's awful that he said that and he's going to go very likely unaccountable, I mean, whatever network he's on is not going to do anything, basically."

Fauci has been the target of death threats after months of attacks from conservatives as he has served as the public face of the U.S. government's response to the COVID-19 pandemic. Fox News host Lara Logan recently compared Fauci to the Nazi doctor Josef Mengele. The network did not take any disciplinary action against Logan for her remarks.

Watters, who is co-host of Fox News' "The Five" and hosts the weekend show "Watters World," has been criticized for aggressive behavior in the past. In 2009, while working for Fox's now-defunct program "The O'Reilly Factor," Watters followed HuffPost reporter Amanda Terkel while she was on vacation and hounded her on camera.

Watters' boss at the time, former Fox News host Bill O'Reilly, once led a campaign against abortion provider Dr. George Tiller in which O'Reilly referred to the doctor as "Tiller, the baby killer." In May of 2009, Tiller was killed by an anti-abortion activist in his church.

O'Reilly was ousted from Fox News after it was revealed that the network had covered up multiple instances of the host sexually harassing women in the workplace.

Article repreinted with permission from The American Independent

anthony fauci

Advertising

Start your day with National Memo Newsletter

Know first.

The opinions that matter. Delivered to your inbox every morning

Violence As Metaphor: Fox News Host Urges ‘Kill Shot’ ‘Ambush’ Of Fauci

Image via Twitter|Fox Nation

Fox News host Jesse Watters encouraged an audience of young right-wing activists to “ambush” Dr. Anthony Fauci with a rhetorical “deadly” “kill shot” while describing a gotcha question they could ask Fauci based on a conspiracy theory about the origins of COVID-19.

Watters’ comments come as Fox News has led an unprecedented wave of attacks against a leading public health figure. Fox News personalities have attacked Fauci over 400 times just since February 22, according to a Media Matters analysis of Fox’s weekday programming. These attacks can often feature violent rhetoric, as Fox personalities have likened Fauci to historical dictators and Nazis, fearmongered about a “medical deep state,” suggested Fauci should be subject to a criminal investigation, and falsely accused him of creating the coronavirus.

Keep reading... Show less
fox news

​Graph Shows GOP Is A Death Cult That's Killing Off Its Base

https://flic.kr/p/2j3AnR5

As the Supreme Court reexamines the merits of Roe V Wade, it's incredibly ironic to see how the Republican Party still considers itself pro-life. The party's seemingly bizarre hostility towards single mothers, the working poor, and same-sex couples already totally invalidates their vociferous "pro-life" position. But once you factor in the pandemic, the party suddenly becomes a death cult spiraling out of control in its lust for anti-science misinformation and daft conspiracies. Moreover, espousing anything that opposes President Biden and democrats even if it proves deadly.

The notion that the GOP has become a death cult is easily supported by the graph below:

Covid Death Rate by 2020 Vote.JPG

Keep reading... Show less
republicans death cult
x
{{ post.roar_specific_data.api_data.analytics }}