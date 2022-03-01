The National Memo Logo

#EndorseThis: Watch Jimmy Kimmel Shred Trump On Continued Love For Putin (VIDEO)

Jimmy Kimmel Mocks Traitor Trump On Ukraine

Once again, former defeated President Trump is droning on at the insane asylum in Mar-A-Lago about how much of a "stable genius" he is and how the invasion of Ukraine (something Trump laid the groundwork for during his clownish time in office) would've never happened during under his watch, saying that Putin had an "affinity" for him. I think it was actually the other way around. Moreover, Trump was a useful patsy for Putin to prepare his aspirations to seize the sovereign land of Ukraine.

Late Night Comedy Host Jimmy Kimmel wonderfully mocked Donald Trump and said he can’t help but lie about himself and Russian President Vladimir Putin, whom he has consistently praised over the years.

“I don’t know about you, but I’m not particularly interested in hearing Capt. Bone Spurs’ thoughts on war when his only military credentials are leading an attack on his own vice president at the Capitol,” Kimmel said. “Be an American for one minute and shut up. Even the clown from ‘It’ took a few years off between terrorizing children.”

Watch The Entire Segment Below:

Michael Hayne is a comedian, writer, voice artist, podcaster, and impressionist. Follow his work on Facebook and TikTok


White Nationalists Flaunt Their Influence In Republican Party At Florida Conclave

@DavidNeiwert
White Nationalist Trash In Florida

The radicalization of the Republicans just keeps getting deeper and deeper. Already deeply enmeshed with the extremist far-right Patriot movement, the GOP is moving on to its next phase of being gradually overwhelmed by the seep of white nationalist ideas and organizing intent into their mainstream, as this weekend’s America First PAC convention in Orlando, Florida, demonstrated vividly.

As always, America First’s founder Nick Fuentes provided his audience of “Groypers” their usual white nationalist red meat: praising Vladimir Putin, joking about Hitler, applauding Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, claiming that white people built America. But this year he was joined on stage by a number of elected Republicans who turned up as speakers—including Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene and Arizona legislator Wendy Rogers—and eagerly joined in. Rogers even called for a “newly built set of gallows” to hang Democrats with.

Feckless GOP Leadership Refuses To Punish Greene For ‘America First’ Bigotry

Feckless GOP fails to punish white nationalist Marjorie Taylor Greene

The two top House Republicans made comments criticizing two members of their caucus on Monday for participating in a white nationalist event. But both Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy and Minority Whip Steve Scalise have opposed any previous efforts to punish Reps. Marjorie Taylor Greene (GA) and Paul Gosar (AZ) for their clear bigotry, and they have stood by as others in their caucus promote Islamophobia, antisemitism, racism, and anti-LGBTQ discrimination.

"There's no place in our party for any of this. ... The party should not be associated any time, any place with somebody who is antisemitic," McCarthy (CA) told reporters. "This is unacceptable."

